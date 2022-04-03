City of Dubuque staff members are beginning the planning process for an $8.9 million project to rehabilitate and reconstruct a significant portion of the Northwest Arterial over the next two years.
The project includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road. It also would include the reconstruction of the arterial’s intersections with Asbury Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection also would be extended.
The project is anticipated to take place throughout the construction seasons of 2022 and 2023, with an estimated final completion date of August 2023.
On Monday, April 4, City Council members will consider voting to set a public hearing on April 18 for the approval of plans and specifications of the project.
The project, currently estimated to cost $8,852,000, largely would be paid for through state funds received by the city and a grant. About $75,000 in city funds will be used to extend the left-turn lane at JFK.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the project is being divided between two construction seasons in order to reduce the traffic impact on residents.
“We have to be very mindful of sequencing the work to maintain traffic flow through the corridor,” he said.
Plans call for the first phase to kick off in late May, with work this summer focused on reconstructing the two intersections.
Once the intersections are completed in late August, Schiesl said, crews will begin rehabilitating the southbound lanes of the arterial. The work will include the construction of 4-foot-wide asphalt shoulders and milling and resurfacing the lanes.
Schiesl noted that the work on those lanes primarily would occur at night — from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. — to reduce the traffic impacts.
In April 2023, the reconstruction of the northbound lanes would begin. That work includes installing new pavement subdrains, stone base and asphalt pavement. That work is anticipated to be completed by late August.
Schiesl said the northbound lanes’ condition is significantly worse than that of the southbound lanes, which is why they require a full reconstruction.
The first section of the arterial, spanning from U.S. 20 to Pennsylvania Avenue, was completed in 1982. It was extended to JFK in 1989.
The project comes as part of a transition-of-jurisdiction agreement between the city and Iowa Department of Transportation, which gave the city responsibility for the Northwest Arterial and required that it be put into a “state of good repair,” Schiesl said. The agreement included the DOT giving the city $5.7 million.
About $4.2 million of that will go toward the arterial project. An additional $4.4 million in state funds from Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study Surface Transportation Program Swap also will be used, as will a $105,000 Iowa DOT Traffic Safety Improvement Program grant.
Schiesl said the remaining funds given by the DOT as part of the transfer-of-jurisdiction agreement, totaling about $1.4 million, will be used on a future project to rehabilitate and reconstruct the remainder of the Northwest Arterial, from JFK to Central Avenue.
The arterial project from U.S. 20 to JFK will be bid as part of a $6.8 million Dubuque County project.
“Dubuque County was awarded a BUILD Grant to make capacity and safety improvements to John Deere Road,” city documents state. “The Northwest Arterial — State of Good Repair Project was added to the BUILD grant project because it is a critical freight route that connects to South John Deere Road. The Northwest Arterial — State of Good Repair Project will provide the nonfederal local match to the Dubuque County BUILD Grant.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, City Council members expressed their support for the arterial project, saying it is in need of repairs.
“I think that it is due,” said Council Member Danny Sprank. “It’s a major roadway in the city, and we need to make sure it’s in good condition.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said residents will experience interruptions in traffic if the project moves forward, but he argued that the city is taking the necessary steps to reduce that impact as much as possible.
“Any time there is a major roadway construction project, there is going to be an impact on traffic,” he said. “I think it’s important that everyone recognizes that and plans for it. The city is doing what it can to make that impact as little as possible.”