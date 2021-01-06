DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Four area Republicans on Tuesday updated the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and business leaders about a host of legislative priorities that could have major local implications.
The Iowa Legislature is set to kick off its 2021 session in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 11.
And based on discussion during the chamber’s digital forum, a lot of big items could be on the table.
State Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, once again will chair the Senate Agriculture Committee, where he said a full slate of changes aimed at bolstering rural Iowa is in his sights. Those begin with ethanol infrastructure.
Much of the recent talk in the renewable fuels world — central to Iowa’s agricultural markets — has centered on the growth of E-15, a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline used as fuel in vehicles. Zumbach said if this major use of Iowa’s corn is going to continue to grow, it needs help from the Legislature.
“We want to make sure we can get this E-15 spread across the state of Iowa,” he said. “Going from E-10 to E-15, that’s a 50% increase in the amount of ethanol that we need to distribute. A lot of these distributors — basically the gas stations for gas stations — don’t have the ability to handle 50% more ethanol to get blended into the product.”
So, Zumbach is proposing an incentive program for these distributors to invest in upgrading their infrastructure to handle this newer fuel blend.
Should that get through the Senate, it would land at the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello — a farmer and member of the House Agriculture Committee as well — who included the measure on his list of highlights on Tuesday, too.
Hein also said his caucus is interested in eliminating the state’s inheritance tax or — short of that — at least changing it.
“Currently, immediate family are exempt, but it does not include brothers and sisters,” he said. “We would at least want to tweak it to keep brothers and sisters exempt as well.”
Normally, the Dyersville chamber holds its annual legislative luncheon at the Country Junction restaurant in town. This year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. The pandemic also was cited when the restaurant’s owners announced last week that it was closing permanently.
The pandemic will continue to loom large throughout the 2021 session.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said that as the new chairwoman of the House Commerce Committee, she would like to take advantage of what she sees as opportunities highlighted by the pandemic.
“For example, the governor (for the pandemic) loosened up some regulations in licensing in her proclamations,” Lundgren said. “Maybe we go back and say, ‘Do we really still need this whole extra level of bureaucracy to run the state?’ So, it might have been brought to light due to the pandemic, but a lot were probably things we were looking at and just hadn’t gotten to yet.”
Lundgren also spent most of the pandemic thus far as the sitting chairwoman for the House Human Services Committee, dealing with health care. She predicted Tuesday that this session is going to see some big support added to telehealth and, potentially, tele-pharmacy due to the benefits they showed during the pandemic.
During a discussion about general funding availability for any additional services or projects, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, pointed out how much of the state’s revenue already is spoken for. She said education takes more than 60% already. Medicaid takes a great deal of the remainder — and likely will be stretched even more with the COVID-19 pandemic.
And she said another 6% of the budget goes to tax credits and other commitments, including the backfill that the state pays local governments.
Iowa’s 2013 property tax cuts for industrial and commercial development would have siphoned millions from the coffers of cities, counties and school districts but for a hold-harmless provision that helped keep local governments whole from cuts to some of their property tax revenue.
For years, local governments have braced against efforts to begin a phaseout of that backfill.
“Of course, I want it protected,” Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough told the lawmakers Tuesday. “But if the day of reckoning is here, we need to know that sooner rather than later.”
The lawmakers defended the idea of beginning to phase it out, with some criticizing the way the initial agreement included no sunset. But none of them present said one was definitely coming this year.
“I truly believe at some point in the future — maybe not this year, but maybe the year after or the year after that — we need to look at this,” Hein said. “It’s not something that we pull the rug out on you. It needs to be done over five to seven years.”