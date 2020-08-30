Just-released figures show unemployment rates in area counties declined last month, signaling that the local economy is experiencing a recent, albeit incomplete, recovery from an economic downturn triggered by COVID-19.
The rate in Dubuque County fell to 7% in July, according to data released last week from Iowa Workforce Development. That is down from the prior month’s 9.1%.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., took the numbers as an indication that the local economy is moving in a positive direction but cautioned that the recovery is not yet complete.
“I think it is a slow recovery, and I am cautiously optimistic that that will continue as long as the virus is controlled and, in doing that, we don’t see additional shutdowns,” he said.
Surrounding counties in Iowa observed similar unemployment trends, with July rates falling well below where they stood the previous month.
In Clayton County, the unemployment rate went from 7.2% in June to 5.7% in July; in Delaware County, from 5.9% to 4.6%; in Jackson County, from 9.5% to 7.6%; and in Jones County, from 8.2% to 6.6%.
While such figures show a measured rebound from the economic shock wrought by COVID-19, the numbers also show that local counties have yet to regain the economic momentum that was present before the novel coronavirus interfered.
Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties’ rates still are significantly higher than those observed in July 2019.
Dickinson said there appears to be a disconnect in the current labor market, with many employers looking to add to their ranks but many job seekers seemingly struggling to find work.
“We have to find ways of connecting the dots,” he said. “We need to connect those unemployed workers to the job opportunities right now in the market.”
The recent economic improvements also have been evident outside of Iowa.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., the jobless rate was 8.4% in July. That is well below the previous month’s rate of 10.9%, but significantly higher than the 3.4% observed in July 2019.
In Grant County, Wis., the jobless rate declined from 7.2% in June to 5.1% in July. According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the county’s rate is among the 10 lowest in the state.
Ron Brisbois, executive director for Grant County Economic Development Corp., said he expects that the situation has improved even further in the month of August, due in part to the expiration of supplemental unemployment benefits at the end of last month.
In late July, a $600 weekly federal supplement to unemployment benefits was allowed to expire. This extra support was available to all Americans who lost their jobs outright or had seen their hours reduced.
With this security blanket removed, Brisbois believes many workers have been more motivated to find work this month.
“I think there were a number of people who were laid off from their previous employer and were still waiting to be called back,” Brisbois said. “This (expiration of additional benefits) has motivated people that were still waiting for that call back to get back in the market and start taking new jobs.”
Brisbois said there are multiple reasons why Grant County might be faring better than most other counties and, in particular, its larger, urban counterparts.
He noted that many larger counties lean heavily on restaurants and retail, two industries where businesses have reopened but have not yet rehired workers at standard levels. He also believes that counties with a significant agricultural presence or food processing footprint have continued to fare relatively well, largely because food is a commodity that people still need during a recession.
Lafayette County in Wisconsin boasted the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.1%. That was down from 5.9% the prior month.
In Crawford County, the unemployment rate fell to 6.3% from 8.9%, and in Iowa County, it fell from 7.6% in June to 5.7% last month.
While recent numbers indicate a weathering of the storm, Dickinson said it’s undeniable that the pandemic put at least a temporary halt to the ongoing economic momentum in Dubuque County.
“There was clearly an economic downturn caused by the pandemic,” he said. “Up until February of this year, we were seeing steady growth and looking forward to a strong 2020 and beyond.”
Dickinson said recent mask mandates have given him reason for optimism that the economic improvement will continue.
However, he said the combination of school resuming and the prospect of large gatherings over the Labor Day weekend could hasten the spread of COVID-19 and jeopardize the recent progress Dubuque County has observed.
“Our best solution is to try and stop the spread,” he said.