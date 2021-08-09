Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Lancaster, Wis., we will feature developments from other area businesses in Tuesday’s edition.
One decade after opening a performing arts studio in her hometown, Lancaster native Brandi Dreher is preparing to move it to a new and improved location.
Brandi Dreher, owner of Gotta Dance, said the business will open its new facility, located at 206 S. Sheridan St., on Sept. 20.
The upcoming move marks a noteworthy step forward for a business that has been teaching performing arts in southwest Wisconsin since August 2011. Gotta Dance offers dance, piano and voice lessons and, in doing so, provides a service that Dreher believes is essential for local residents.
Dreher, who grew up in Lancaster, was drawn to music and dance during her childhood but recalls that she had to leave town to take lessons.
“I think it’s important that, for people who live in a small town and have interest in the performing arts, they have something in town that makes those things accessible,” she said.
With that goal in mind, Dreher opened Gotta Dance at 133½ W. Maple St. in Lancaster in August 2011. It has remained in that location ever since, growing by leaps and bounds over the years.
Dreher said her initial sign-up yielded about 30 students and that figure had grown to 75 by the following year. In recent years, the studio has as many as 150 students per season.
“We have people of all ages,” she said. “We give lessons to kids as young as 2 years old and our oldest students have been in their early 80s.”
After leasing her location for a decade, Dreher said it made sense to purchase the new location.
The new space will offer more parking than the current one, Dreher noted. Its ground-level access will also make things easier for handicapped or elderly students, who faced challenges accessing the second-story location on Maple Street.
Dreher noted that the current location will remain open until Aug. 31.
Gotta Dance can be reached at 608-379-2541. Residents can also learn more by visiting gottadanceacad.com.