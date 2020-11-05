Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, also is now a congresswoman-elect of Iowa’s First Congressional District.
On Wednesday, The Associated Press called the race in her favor and freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, conceded not long afterward.
By 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hinson was up by 10,759 votes, with 211,573 to Finkenauer’s 200,814, with vote totals sent from all 20 counties in Iowa’s First Congressional District. Those totals had not changed as of late Wednesday afternoon, although absentee ballots still outstanding that were postmarked by Monday can be counted through next Monday.
Early Wednesday, Hinson said in an online video that the “conservative movement is alive and well in Iowa.”
“I look forward to focusing on ways to reduce the tax burden on hardworking Iowa families, the workers in Iowa who are paying those taxes into the State of Iowa and into the federal government,” she said. “It’s not lost on me how hard you work for that money. More of it should be in your pocket.”
Hinson said she wanted to make the aggressive 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by congressional Republicans permanent.
She also said she wanted to work with Iowans who are not her conservative base as well — including those who had voted for Finkenauer.
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Hinson pledged that she will work closely with U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, who was re-elected for a second term.
Hinson will be one of at least two Republican freshmen representing the state in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Randy Feenstra coasted to victory Tuesday in the northwest Iowa district long represented by Steve King, whom he ousted in the June primary. And a third could come from the winner of the Second Congressional District race between Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, and Democrat Rita Hart, which remained too close to call Wednesday.
“Also, I am going to be an accessible congresswoman,” Hinson told reporters, promising again to schedule weekly Iowa press calls.
Hinson said her priority will be getting the long-stalled, next COVID-19 pandemic relief bill passed — one that will “work for Iowa businesses.”
“That’s going to be my priority, pushing that between now and the end of the year,” she said. “If we can’t get it done by then, that will be first thing next year.”
In her concession statement, Finkenauer said, “I love our state and our country, and I still believe in the promise of a democracy that represents and serves the interests of its constituents. We must never give up hope that we can be an Iowa and a country defined by compassion, empathy, grit and determination to get things done.”
She vowed to continue her work during the remainder of her term and to work with Hinson on a transition.
The 412,814 votes tabulated by the end of Wednesday blows away the 337,593 ballots cast in the race during the 2018 election, though that was a midterm year. But this year’s turnout also beat that of 2012 — often seen as a landmark year for turnout — when 405,110 voted in the race.
Finkenauer edged Hinson in Dubuque County, with 26,485 votes to Hinson’s 26,200 — a county Finkenauer won by 3,077 in 2018. Finkenauer also was leading in the district’s other urban counties: Black Hawk and Linn counties.
But Hinson had the lead in the area’s rural counties, including 5,894 to Finkenauer’s 3,589 in Clayton County, 6,596 to Finkenauer’s 3,276 in Delaware County, 6,221 to Finkenauer’s 4,336 in Jackson County and 6,617 to Finkenauer’s 4,239 in Jones County.
Finkenauer lost all of those counties in 2018, too, but by far smaller margins.