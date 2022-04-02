PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Indian Park in Platteville, a small grassy lot with a sidewalk and a few picnic tables, wasn’t always a park.
More than a century ago, its primary use was as a cemetery. Despite the land’s current park status, some of the bodies buried there still remain.
This month, Platteville Common Council members are expected to vote on submitting to the state an application for a historic marker to recognize Indian Park as a plot of land established by town founder John Rountree with ties to both the pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions of town, and that, to this day, serves as the final resting place of cholera victims.
Over the past five years, the Friends of Indian Park have worked to research and document the history of the park.
The group also held several public meetings and gave presentations to the council, the Platteville Parks, Forestry and Recreation Commission and the Platteville Historic Preservation Commission. Last year, the group successfully got the site declared by the state as a cemetery.
The park’s history is clear from the names it has been known by over the years, including Hill Graveyard, Presbyterian Burying Ground, Cemetery Park and Rountree Park.
The main voices in the historic recognition effort are Laurie Graney, Kristal Prohaska and Terry Burns.
Graney and Prohaska, longtime Platteville residents, recall walking through the park as elementary school students with their teacher, who told them the park was once a Native American burial ground. According to local legend, the park featured a mound that has since been leveled and was the site of Indigenous ceremonies.
Later, Graney learned that her husband’s great-great grandfather and War of 1812 veteran Thomas Paine Aiken was buried in the park, a victim of a cholera epidemic in the 1850s.
In the following years, tax records indicate ownership of the land was disputed.
In 1917, the State of Wisconsin ordered that the cemetery be vacated, but evidence indicates many bodies, including that of Aiken and another family member and cholera victim Eleanor Donelson, were never removed.
Aiken’s descendants say that despite the state order in 1917, they were never able to remove his remains from the park. The people of Platteville were too afraid of the deadly epidemic to risk unearthing the deceased, Graney said.
Rountree was a slaveowner, Burns said, but the Presbyterian church that stood alongside the cemetery was noted for its abolitionist activities. Tax records indicate prolonged squabbles over the land between the church, which switched denominations to become Congregationalist, and Rountree’s heirs.
“There are some odd tax records that are less odd once you know that,” Burns said. “It appears there was a lot of bad blood for years.”
There is less certainty on whether other cemetery residents were displaced. According to the Friends of Indian Park research, others once buried there could include smallpox victims and those who died in an 1849 powder mill explosion.
Sometime after the never-complied-with order to empty the burial grounds, the land fell into the City of Platteville’s hands after years of unclear ownership.
In 1976, the city allowed residents, including Graney’s mother-in-law, to install a grave marker in the park honoring Aiken.
“That was their way to try to educate the Platteville community that this is a cemetery,” Graney said.
Graney and Prohaska began looking more closely into the park five years ago, when a post in a local Facebook group dedicated to historical photos questioned why there was a grave marker in the park, Graney said.
“Of course, my husband and I knew all about it,” Graney said.
Burns, a retired University of Wisconsin-Platteville English professor, joined the effort about three years ago due to her interest in Native American history.
“People who live in Platteville know the history,” Burns said.
Without significant archeological research, the group hasn’t been able to conclusively prove any Indigenous connection to the land, but based on historical descriptions of the land, it does bear similarities to other mound and burial sites.
“The easiest thing to find evidence of is that it was a cholera burial ground,” Burns said.
Burns said it was “exciting and a little morbid.”
“This little piece of land worms its way through every social and political crisis in Platteville,” Burns said.
In addition to potential Indigenous history, the park still holds another mystery.
In the park, there is a large flat stone with engravings. Over the years, the stone has been worn down to the point that it is no longer clear what the stone once said.
Burns theorized that the stone likely served as a grave marker. Due to its size, it might have even marked multiple graves, she said.
“No one in living memory has read it,” Burns said.
Graney said the group hopes to preserve and share the history of the land.
“It’s a cemetery,” Graney said. “We need to make these things known.”