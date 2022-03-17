A commercial banker and Dyersville resident recently filed to run to become Dubuque County’s treasurer.
Michael Clasen is running for the seat as a Republican. The county treasurer position is among the Dubuque County offices that will be on ballots in the June 7 primary election and the general election on Nov. 8.
“I felt like it was a good time to put my name on the ballot and see what I can do to help the county,” said Clasen, who is the first candidate to file to run for the position.
Longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman retired at the end of 2021, and the county Board of Supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer to the position to serve through the November election. But Wedewer resigned after being arrested in February on a prostitution charge during a sting operation conducted by local and state law enforcement.
Earlier this month, county supervisors unanimously appointed Denise Dolan, who was the longtime county auditor before retiring at the end of 2020, to serve as county treasurer until a new one is elected. Dolan does not intend to run for the seat.
Clasen said he believes he can bring strong leadership skills to the treasurer’s office. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1998 to 2006, during which he learned a lot about leading a group of people.
“I know there are longtime county employees currently there (in the treasurer’s office), and I will use them as a foothold to learn from them,” Clasen said. “But the biggest piece of leadership I learned in the Marine Corps is if you lead from the front, people will follow you.”
Clasen added that his background of working in banking will lend itself to overseeing county finances. He also received his Masters in Business Administration from University of Dubuque in 2017.
After obtaining his master’s, Clasen said, he was asked to consider an adjunct professor position at UD and now primarily teaches courses on management and both micro- and macroeconomics.
Clasen said he has not heard many concerns about how the treasurer’s office functions now, but if elected, he would take a deeper look at the inner workings of the office and seek input from staff about what does and doesn’t work. He noted he especially would like to make sure the department has the best efficiency and customer service it can have.
“I feel like I would fit the position really well,” he said.