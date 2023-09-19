Preparation is ongoing ahead of former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s visits to Maquoketa and Dubuque on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Trump’s sweep through the area will begin with a Team Trump Iowa Commit To Caucus Event at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. Doors open at 10 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m.
Trump then will travel to Dubuque to speak at 3 p.m. at the Grand River Center. Doors will open at noon for that event.
Tickets for the Dubuque stop can be obtained via Trump’s campaign website. A link to register for the Maquoketa event is available on the Jackson County Iowa Republicans Facebook page.
Focuses on caucusing, vision
Alex Latcham, director of early states for the Trump campaign, said the Maquoketa event will focus on motivating supporters to caucus for Trump in January.
Latcham said Trump garnered support from younger generations of voters when he attended the football game between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa on Sept. 9, so campaign managers want to ensure those voters know the process of caucusing.
“We, as a campaign, are making it a big priority to identify folks who have never caucused before and to train them in the process, make sure that they understand what is required — that you have to be a registered Republican, that you have to show up at 7 p.m. or earlier on the evening of Jan. 15,” Latcham said.
For those who have caucused before, Latcham said, the campaign wants to remind supporters of the importance of caucusing.
Iowa state Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, also is set to speak at Trump’s Maquoketa stop. He said he looks forward to the event.
“I’m honored to speak to them, and I’m glad to represent the Republicans down in Jackson County,” Bradley said.
At the Dubuque stop, Trump will lay out his vision for a second term and how that vision relates to Iowa workers, farmers and middle-class Americans, a campaign official said.
Latcham said the campaign anticipates large crowds and high energy at both events.
“We’re seeing that across the state when we host events, just the incredible enthusiasm and energy of (Trump’s) supporters,” Latcham said.
Logistics, planning
Jackson County GOP Chair Darla Chappell said she has been in contact with Trump’s campaign team and that event preparations are going smoothly.
Chappell said attendees at the Maquoketa event may not receive a ticket after registering online, but they still should come and bring an ID. While attendees will need to show an ID and go through security, Chappell said she doesn’t expect anyone will be turned away.
An official announcement of prohibited items is expected soon, but Chappell said based on similar events in previous years, she anticipates items such as large bags and flags will not be allowed. She encouraged attendees to bring as little as possible.
Chappell said she has received calls from interested supporters from as far as Kansas City, Mo., and that there is a lot of excitement around the event.
“We’re hoping that we have a great crowd,” Chappell said. “It sounds like there’s going to be a good program going on.”
Dubuque County Republicans Chairman John Darrah said local Republicans have been helping residents get tickets, arranging for special seating for those who need it and coordinating who will lead a prayer, perform the national anthem and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Whenever President Trump is around, there’s a lot of excitement and anticipation for sure,” Darrah said.
With an influx of people expected in Maquoketa on Wednesday, Police Chief Brendan Zeimet said that when a former president visits, his department works closely with the U.S. Secret Service to ensure the safety of the event.
Zeimet said the Secret Service does a lot of prior planning and site preparation.
“Then they will meet with us and kind of go over what the event plan is, and obviously, then (we will) have a better understanding of what our abilities are and what we need to cover,” Zeimet said.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said his department also will work with the Secret Service and will have officers at the event. Welsh said the Secret Service and Iowa State Patrol will escort Trump to and from Dubuque.