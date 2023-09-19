11012020-trump9-nk.JPG
Donald Trump speaks to the crowd at a 2020 campaign rally held in Dubuque.

 NICKI KOHL

Preparation is ongoing ahead of former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s visits to Maquoketa and Dubuque on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Trump’s sweep through the area will begin with a Team Trump Iowa Commit To Caucus Event at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. Doors open at 10 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m.

Maia Bond is a Report For America corps member.