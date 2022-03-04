Today, Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
5 to 7 p.m. The first in-person show at Galena Center for the Arts’ new location. The program honors women’s stories told through visual art and the written word. Art will be on display through March 27. Cost: Free. Donations accepted. Food will be available for purchase from a local food truck. More information: broadideas.org.
Opening Celebration: Art Nouveau Innovation and Chronicle
Saturday, Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate the inspiration of nature and new works in the DuMA galleries. Welcome the museum’s latest acquisition, hear gallery talks by artist Andonia Giannakouros and collector Dr. Todd Reiser, sample Danish cuisine in honor of the Art Nouveau Innovation Danish porcelain exhibit, attend a workshop or participate in an art activity. Cost: $7 for adults; $6 for ages 65 and older; $4 for college students with ID; free for members and children. More information: www.dbqart.org.
Sunday, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road
Noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy fun with the family and learn how to create sustainable items such as grocery bags, laundry soap and more. Play games made from recycled materials, and learn about green nature friends like trees, grasses and flowers. Cost: Free. Pre-registration requested at https://bit.ly/3IHDztE. More information: 563-556-6745.