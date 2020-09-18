Speaking virtually to Dubuque-area business officials, the leader of a national economic education organization on Thursday outlined how COVID-19 has affected the economy and how it will leave a lasting mark.
Jon Haveman, executive director of the National Economic Education Delegation, said the novel coronavirus has proven to be “a health crisis with massive macroeconomic implications.”
“The economic toll is enormous … and partly because the duration of this is so long, there are going to be fundamental changes in how the economy works going forward,” he said.
The presentation was organized by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. About 40 member businesses registered for the online event, according to Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover.
Haveman provided viewers a glimpse at where the U.S. economy has been and where it’s going.
He noted that the U.S. lost 20.8 million jobs in April alone. While the picture hasn’t been as bleak in recent months, Haveman noted that the country is still down “in excess of 10 million jobs” compared to pre-COVID levels.
“We are recovering, but really quite slowly,” he said.
This assessment largely mirrors the experience of local businesses, according to Grover.
Businesses in the national and local economy have now spent six full months navigating the complexities of a COVID-impacted economy.
“What we hear (from local businesses) is that there’s a lot of fatigue,” Grover said. “They are exhausted, overwhelmed and tired of this.“
LASTING IMPACTS
Haveman predicted that the impacts of COVID-19 will leave a mark on the economy for years to come.
The utilization of telehealth and virtual meetings already has skyrocketed. Meanwhile, consumer habits are shifting dramatically, with purchases increasingly moving to the internet.
Grover agreed that COVID-19 will have major, lasting economic effects, and emphasized that flexibility will be important moving forward.
“A once in a century global pandemic such as this will certainly create change,” she said. “What that change is going forward remains to be determined. We continue to pivot, adjust and adapt to what we are dealing with.”
Haveman predicted that the U.S. will see an 8-9% decline in economic activity in 2020. He said some improvement should be realized in 2021, but the GDP may only grow 4-5% next year.
“It is going to be a long time before we can recover what we have lost,” he said.
Government aid has played a major role in propping up the economy. However, uncertainty lingers over the next government relief bill.
Republicans have recently proposed a “skinny bill” that would offer $300 per week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits and the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Most economists would agree that this is probably too little because there are lots of things that are missing,” Haveman said.
He said housing and rental assistance, flexible aid to states and another round of stimulus payments should all be part of a new relief package.
RETURN TO NORMALCY?
Haveman indicated that the economic turnaround has been stifled by poor policy and short-sighted thinking.
“Politicians have a tendency to give in too much to the political pressure to open too soon,” he said. “As an economist, I think we would have been much better off had we stayed shut down longer than we strictly needed to.”
Memorial Day and the Fourth of July resulted in large gatherings throughout the country and a resulting spike in cases. Haveman thinks we could soon see a similar phenomenon on the heels of Labor Day, further harming efforts to improve the U.S. economy.
He added that the cycle of re-opening and then closing back down places small business in a precarious position.
Thursday’s virtual meeting was part of a monthly series hosted by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. It underscores the organization’s ongoing effort the support members even at a time when large, in-person gatherings are frowned upon.
“Our role is to provide content and information to our members,” Grover said. “We might not be able to do that in a face-to-face format like we once did, but we have pivoted and found new ways to provide that imperative information.”