SHERRILL, Iowa — Authorities said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque County.
William L. Stone, 64, of Hastings, Minn., was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to a report from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department obtained Thursday.
The crash occurred at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on Circle Ridge Road near Sherrill. Authorities said Stone was northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered a ditch, with the motorcycle rolling several times.