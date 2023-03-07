BELLEVUE, Iowa — A special election will be held today in Bellevue to decide a $13.1 million bond measure that would help fund construction of a new elementary school.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bellevue Community Center, 1700 State St.
The measure, which requires approval from 60% of voters to pass, would fund a new facility on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus. That space initially would house third through fifth grades, with pre-K through second grades remaining at the current school, parts of which were constructed in 1848.
If the bond measure passes, the district’s portion of property taxes would increase by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value, meaning the owner of a $100,000 residential property would see an annual increase of $133.06, according to district officials. Any costs not covered by the bond would be funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
A second phase of the project could feature either a potential addition to the new building to bring pre-K through second-grade students to the facility, renovations to the high school’s fine arts and career/technical education spaces, or both. This second phase would be funded using district physical plant and equipment levy and sales tax revenues.
