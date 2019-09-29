High-profile Iowa Republicans converging on Rep. Shannon Lundgren’s campaign fundraiser Thursday in Peosta highlighted how quickly the second-term Dubuque County representative’s star has risen in her caucus.
Ashley Hinson — a state representative from Marion, who hopes to challenge U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, in 2020 — told the crowd at Lundgren’s Trackside Bar and Grill that a 2020 Republican ticket with her, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Lundgren would “have some serious girl power.”
“We need to work hard together to get this done,” Hinson said. “That’s something Shannon does an awesome job of in Des Moines.”
Hinson was one of several high-profile Republicans present at the fundraiser. Others included House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Grassley. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Lee Hein, of Monticello, also attended.
“It’s telling that you have the Ways and Means chair, majority chair, budget chair and a congressional candidate coming out here,” Grassley said.
Lundgren said she has remained busy with her position as head of the Health and Human Services Committee since the legislative session closed. She has been working on Iowa’s medical marijuana program and on a task force investigating syringe services programs — also known as needle exchanges.
“It’s a public health issue, but it’s also a moral issue,” she said. “(Intravenous drug users are) breaking laws. That is an issue and we have to address it.”
Lundgren said she expects bills on those issues to come forward during the next session, which begins in January.
Lundgren said she is lucky that her job at Trackside makes her accessible in the interim.
“I’m not sitting in some office (constituents) are removed from, where they can’t come talk to me any time,” Lundgren said.
Peosta residents Wanda and Ray Atchison said they will be voting for both Lundgren and Hinson. Ray said he appreciated Lundgren’s connection with local residents. Wanda said Republicans recently have won her over after a lifetime as a political independent.
“I don’t like the way things have gone since the 2016 election,” she said. “They can’t get over the fact that someone was elected as president who they don’t like. What they’ve done has made this presidency into a circus.”
Wanda also said she sees a lot of the same “fighter” spirit in Hinson that she sees in Lundgren.
Bernie’s crowd comes from far and wide
Tuesday was a busy day for Democrats in Dubuque, with two presidential primary candidates in town — South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
The Sanders campaign held an ice cream social near the Town Clock downtown. Most of the action was behind partitions in a shady square, where volunteers and campaign staff dished out desserts around a shaded stage.
But under the titular Town Clock itself, outside the fence, staffers selected a smattering of attendees to hold and wave cutout letters spelling “Bernie.” These six conscripts came to the Sanders event from very different places and mindsets.
George Torres held the “B.” He moved here from California after the 2016 election, so this is his first time experiencing caucus season in Iowa. The state is home to the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest with its caucus, set for February.
“In these small towns, you’re a stone’s throw from the candidates,” he said. “You get to see and hear and talk to them. You used to never get that in California.”
Torres said he usually doesn’t vote for president as “the Electoral College does that” for him.
Evelyn Ortiz waved the “E” and whooped ahead of Sanders’s arrival. She voted for him in the 2016 primary. She might again this time around, but she isn’t sure yet.
Carrie Torres held the “R.” She said she was happy to listen to Sanders, but would prefer a Joe Biden/Elizabeth Warren general election ticket.
Next to her were the folks who traveled the farthest. Art and Jorie Vingerling held the “N” and “I,” respectively, and were simply ecstatic. They were in town from the Netherlands and just happened upon the rally.
Lue Rowan, a Dubuquer with the “E,” was the true believer of the bunch. She said that she is “behind everything (Sanders) stands for.”
Chesney wants Illinois’ vehicle trade-in credit back
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, railed against a provision in the state’s spending bill that will cap the tax credit for a motor vehicle trade-in at $10,000, beginning Jan. 1.
“The current trade-in credit ensures that a consumer only pays tax on the portion of the vehicle they utilized,” Chesney said in a release. “Removing this credit, as was done by the Legislature this spring, ensures a consumer pays tax when he or she purchases the vehicle and again when they sell it. Not only is double taxation of already overburdened taxpayers wrong, this new tax will interrupt the free market in many negative ways. More consumers will delay vehicle purchases, especially with the increased licensing fees that will also be imposed in 2020.”
Grassley, Durbin team on criminal justice reform
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and Chuck Grassley R-Iowa, last week introduced the bipartisan Prohibiting Punishment of Acquitted Conduct Act.
The legislation aims to end the “unjust practice of judges increasing sentences based on conduct for which a defendant has been acquitted by a jury,” according to the release.
This is the second time the bipartisan duo has worked together on justice reform. They previously processed the First Step Act, which passed in late 2018.