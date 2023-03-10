Police said a Dubuque woman left her toddler alone in a car while she worked a shift at an Asbury, Iowa, care facility on a cold January day.

Valerie C. Humphrey, 29, of 3280 Hillcrest Road, No. 3, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging child endangerment.

