Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a Dubuque woman left her toddler alone in a car while she worked a shift at an Asbury, Iowa, care facility on a cold January day.
Valerie C. Humphrey, 29, of 3280 Hillcrest Road, No. 3, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging child endangerment.
Court documents state that on Jan. 8, Humphrey left her 2-year-old daughter alone in a vehicle during a 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift at Luther Manor Communities in Asbury.
The day’s high temperature reached 27 degrees in Asbury, documents state.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.