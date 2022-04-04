A man recently was sentenced to 30 days in jail for threatening another person with a gun at a Dubuque residence.

James A. Philpotts, 34, of Chicago, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and third-degree harassment.

He must serve two years of probation after his jail time.

He initially was charged with first-degree harassment but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included and amended charge. As part of a plea deal, three counts of child endangerment were dismissed.

Court documents state that Philpotts threatened Abdularasaq A. Ogundiran, of Dubuque, on Feb. 9, 2021, at the Dubuque residence of Amelia A. Santarrelli.

Ogundiran told police that he is Santarrelli’s boyfriend and that Philpotts threatened him while displaying a handgun in his waistband.

When police later located Philpotts, he had a 9 mm handgun in his possession.

