ASBURY, Iowa -- A master class in how an idea can quickly come to fruition was held today as the Asbury chapter of the Eagles Club put its pandemic downtime to good use.
Volunteers gathered to make and bake 120 pizzas that were distributed to health care workers, first responders and homebound residents in the Dubuque area.
The idea for the pizza-making session came to chapter member Joe Small in the wee hours of the morning last week.
“I was thinking, because I can’t sleep most nights,” said Small. “I went to the board with the idea, and they said, ‘Sure!’”
Normally, the Eagles would have been busy this week preparing for their Good Friday fish fry. Because of the cancellation of that event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members wanted to do something else for the community, Small said.
It didn’t take long to put the alternative plan into action.
“We had most of the ingredients because we do pizza nights about nine months out of the year,” he said. “It took very little to get things off the ground.”
A quick trip to Sam’s Club and a delivery of pizza boxes from Weber Paper Company in Dubuque was all it took to get the ball rolling.
The nonprofit fraternal organization delivered the pies to health care workers at Luther Manor Grand Meadows and Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, as well as UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Manor Care in Dubuque.
Members of the Asbury Police Department were invited to pick up a pizza at the Eagles' home base on Saratoga Road. Eight Eagle members who are currently unable to leave their homes also received pizza deliveries.
Fellow Eagles members Brian Coohey, Pam Schaefer and Melissa Schaefer joined Small to crank out cheese, sausage, pepperoni and four-meat pizzas using the club’s pizza oven. Four other members took on the task of delivering the pizzas.
The local Eagles Club is part of an international organization, the motto of which is “People Helping People.” Founded in 1898, the group has more than 1 million members.
The Asbury chapter has donated more than $150,000 to groups in the tri-state area over the past five years.
“Last year, we donated almost $30,000, all to local groups,” said Pam Schaefer.
The recipients represent a diverse cross-section of organizations, including music, theater and the arts, athletic organizations, nonprofits serving those in need, literacy groups and substance-abuse programs.
Organizations that received Asbury Eagle donations in 2019 included the local chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Friends of Dubuque County Library, Bell Tower Theater, St. Vincent De Paul, Hempstead Band, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest and Dubuque High School Hockey, among others.
“We do a lot of fundraising with meals,” said Small. “The community is invited to come for our pizza nights, burger nights, whatever we have going on. One of our biggest fundraisers was a burger night for the Hempstead Band. We served 476 people.”
All of the members hope that things will return to normal eventually, and that they’re able to continue their altruistic efforts for the community.
“But in the meantime, this is something we can do that gives back,” said Small.