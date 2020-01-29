Meet the National Mississippi River Museum’s new otter! pic.twitter.com/om51VKPoNb— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) January 28, 2020
The Dubuque river museum’s newest otter glided through the water Tuesday morning, playfully following behind a new companion in their enclosure.
“They’ve been pretty active ever since they’ve been introduced,” said Abby Urban, curator of living collections for National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Museum officials on Tuesday revealed that the facility had acquired an orphaned, female North American river otter that, after months of preparation, directly interacted with the museum’s male otter for the first time on Monday.
Museum staff said that the introduction has gone swimmingly so far.
“They met and started rubbing each other’s faces and rolling a little bit,” Urban said of the otters’ introduction. “Their primary keeper teared up. ... It really was a great moment for the organization.”
The two young otters will be on display in the museum’s Flooded Forest habitat. Museum officials said they hope the relationship between the two animals continues to blossom, and they eventually will become a breeding pair.
The introduction of the two otters was months in the making.
The female otter arrived not long after the museum’s male otter came to the museum in September. But while museum officials announced the arrival of the male, they did not do so with the female.
She was isolated so her health and behavior could be monitored.
Both otters were found orphaned in residential areas — the female near Waterloo and the male near Des Moines. They developed a strong imprint on humans while being rehabilitated and, thus, were not candidates for release into the wild, Urban said.
When the male otter arrived at the museum, he was kept in isolation in the exhibit, while the female was kept in a separate space out of view of guests.
Before the two otters could meet, staff let the animals get used to each others’ scent by placing each otter in the other’s spaces. The female also had time to adjust to swimming in the large tank in the exhibit.
After allowing the otters time to see one another between separate enclosures, staff decided that the time was right for them to officially meet on Monday. They let the female otter approach the door of the exhibit, so the two could touch and smell one another through a gate.
“Not even an hour later, we were ready to do an introduction,” Urban said.
The animals took to one another immediately after they were allowed into the same space.
“It was like instantly, they rolled into a ball and ... just played for hours,” said Emy Konrath, bird and mammal keeper for the museum. “They pretty much played for six hours straight.”
Staff stayed with the otters late into the evening and then checked in on the animals throughout the night.
“This is a very rewarding project for us, so it doesn’t feel inconvenient,” Urban said.
Staff will continue to monitor the otters in the coming weeks to make sure they acclimate well. Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to watch as the animals’ new bond forms.
“It’s really exciting, especially since they were both orphans, so it’s a meaningful thing our institution can do,” Konrath said.
Officials plan to expand the otters’ exhibit in the next few years so they have more space and opportunities for interaction.
Staff hope that the two otters will eventually mate, according to Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communications for the museum. However, they do not anticipate immediately sending out birth announcements because the female otter is not yet mature.
Otters typically reach sexual maturity when they are 2 to 3 years old, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. The female otter at the river museum is about 1 year old.
A third otter at the museum — Momma — will remain in a separate habitat because of her age and temperament, according to a press release.