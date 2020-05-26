Alliant Energy Foundation recently awarded grants to nine Dubuque-area nonprofit organizations.
The grants were aimed at projects in four areas: Helping families, education, environment and public safety, according to a press release. The awards were among nearly 240 totaling $550,000 awarded by the foundation.
“We know our nonprofit partners need our support now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of Alliant Energy Foundation in the release.
The Dubuque-area nonprofits and projects included:
- Dubuque and Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, 2020 Dubuque Home Build.
- Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, victim services shelter.
- Dubuque County Historical Society, conservation education live animal outreach program expansion.
- Dubuque Rescue Mission, free meal ministry.
- DuRide, funds for low-
- income members program.
- Four Mounds Foundation, HEART Program.
- Junior Achievement of the Heartland, STEM Career Awareness Initiative.
- Riverview Center, Sexual Assault and Abuse Prevention Education Room.
- United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, understanding local needs for financial stability.