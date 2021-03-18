HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Candidates vying for a seat on the Hazel Green Board of Trustees all hope to work toward growing and improving the village should they be elected.
Four candidates will vie for three two-year seats on the board during the April 6 election. They are incumbents Josh Kearney and Francis Temperly and challengers Mark Redfearn and William Wiegman. Becky Lee did not run for re-election.
Village President David Jegerlehner also will run unopposed for his seat.
JOSH KEARNEY
For Kearney, 35, re-election would mean serving his fifth term on the board, a position he holds in addition to being a principal software engineer.
“I just enjoy serving my local community and want to see it succeed,” he said. “I like to have a say in how that happens.”
He said he is proud of playing a big part in opening up all-terrain vehicle routes through town after the state law changed, allowing the vehicles to be used on state highways.
There are two current Hazel Green projects that Kearney said he wants to continue seeing through — a new housing subdivision and the potential new roundabout in town.
Local officials have expressed concerns about the proposed roundabout, which would be located at the intersection of Wisconsin 11, Grant County W and Wisconsin 80. Officials surveyed utility bill customers and found 153 customers opposed the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project, while 45 supported it.
“We’re taking all that feedback and giving it back to the state to compromise in any way possible for the best solution for our village, not the state’s budget,” Kearney said.
The village is in the process of accepting bids for the subdivision project, which will be located on the north side of town, he said.
MARK REDFEARN
Attracting more local businesses to Hazel Green is a priority of Redfearn, 46, to bring more options for community members to enjoy.
Redfearn, currently the food service administrator for University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is running for the Board of Trustees for the first time.
“I just wanted to get more involved in the community and be a bit more aware of what’s going on,” he said. “I think I’m pretty open-minded and well-rounded with different things. I think I can look at things from a different perspective.”
Redfearn also said he wants to work together with people such as business owners and school district officials to find more of the community’s needs.
By serving on the board, he also hopes to hear more about the town’s upcoming projects and bring in more opinions from community members on those projects. In addition to the roundabout, the DOT also plans to spend $9 million to $12 million to repave an about 15-mile stretch of Wisconsin 80 that would run through the community.
“I think they’re discussing some local things that are going to take place with roadwork and other repairs in the city, and we need more discussions with neighbors on that,” Redfearn said.
FRANCIS TEMPERLY
Temperly, 73, also noted those discussions include working with the Wisconsin DOT on the potential roundabout project.
He has served on the board for the last two years, though he previously served another seven before losing an election. Now retired from the now-closed Dubuque Flexsteel Industries, he has lived in Hazel Green for the past 25 years.
It’s his time and contribution to the community that he cited as the main reason he should be re-elected to the Board of Trustees.
“From my previous experience on the board, people like me in the community,” Temperly said. “I try to do what things I can to benefit the community.”
Temperly added a long list of other ways he is involved in the area, including helping with the Hazel Green flea markets and community garage sale, serving as a Cuba City American Legion member and taking part in military funerals due to his service in the Vietnam War.
Continuing to update Hazel Green’s Memorial Park remains a priority of Temperly’s should he be reelected, including by running a summer fundraiser for new stones.
“A vet will be recognized on the stone according to the conflict he served in that’s from Hazel Green,” he said.
WILLIAM WIEGMAN
Wiegman, 85, has more village housing on his list of priorities should he be elected. He said he wants more people coming to the community to build homes, and the subdivision project is a good place to start.
Wiegman has served in a number of positions over his life, including farmer, former Hazel Green Police Department officer and former Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy. He also has served on the Board of Trustees for about a decade previously, but he lost his re-election bid in 2016 when three seats were on the ballot and he finished fourth.
“I want to bring some life back in Hazel Green,” Wiegman said. “We’ve got a good school, church, fire department, rescue squad. I want to give people a chance to enjoy what we have.”
He added that he wants to see the board working together with entities such as local clubs to create change. Finding ways to attract new businesses to town is another priority he lists.
“We’ve got the potential to get everything started,” Wiegman said. “We need to get some businesses back in. We’re losing businesses, and they’re not being replaced.”