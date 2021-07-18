One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Dubuque.
Keith D. Hueneke, 60, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred on U.S. 20 about 60 feet west of the Northwest Arterial intersection at 9:31 p.m. Police said Ryan M. Klostermann, 16, of Epworth, collided with Hueneke’s vehicle. Hueneke was stopped behind another vehicle in the right turn lane when Klostermann attempted to change lanes behind him.
Klostermann was cited with failure to maintain control.