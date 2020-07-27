DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A court hearing is set for next week for a Dyersville man accused of driving while intoxicated three times in two weeks.
Greg A. Glenn, 36, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with three counts of operating while under the influence and one count of interference with official acts. His court hearing is set for Aug. 6.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the 2100 block of North Main Street at about 9:40 p.m. June 15 after someone called 911 and hung up. They found Glenn asleep in the driver's seat of a running vehicle, with 911 dialed on his phone. He was arrested and told police that he had drank three cups of vodka in Dyersville before driving to Dubuque.
Six days later, police responded to Lumber Specialties in Dyersville at about 9:45 p.m. June 21 after being alerted that an employee, Glenn, was intoxicated. Police reported that he said "he had consumed at least four shots prior to driving to work" and he failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested, resisting officers during the process. He also was cited with failure to have a valid driver's license.
Eight days later, at about 6:20 p.m. June 29, Glenn crashed into a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 500 block of Third Street Northwest in Dyersville and then fled the scene, documents state. Police located Glenn in his vehicle, and as they were trying to pull him over, he was weaving on several different roads and at one point was driving 45 mph in a 25-mph zone. He jumped the curb and drove through a neighbor's yard before parking in his driveway, where he was arrested. Police reported that he was visibly intoxicated and that there were open alcohol containers in the vehicle.
He was cited again with failure to have a valid driver's license, as well as failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.