The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert J. Golden, 41, of 1919½ Central Ave., was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he poured a bottle of whiskey on his wife, Corenna S. Golden, 51, while she was sleeping and insulted her.
- Casey R. Brokus, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a warrant charging two counts of domestic assault with injury and one count of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury. Court documents state that he twice assaulted his wife, Angella C. Brokus, 46, of 1025 Walnut St., Apt. 5,
- at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 2090 South Park Court, on Feb. 29.
- Perry L. Burrell, 47, of 1337 Main St., Apt. 5, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East 22nd and White streets on warrants charging first-
- degree robbery and first-degree burglary.