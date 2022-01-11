Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
WATERLOO, Iowa -- A jury recently found at Dubuque County man guilty of sexually assaulting a college student in Cedar Falls.
Zachary J. Lindauer, 23, of Farley, was found guilty in Iowa District Court of Black Hawk County of third-degree sexual abuse. His sentencing hearing has been set for March 21.
Court documents state that on Aug. 17, 2018, Lindauer met a woman at Sharkey's bar in Cedar Falls and offered to walk her back to her dorm room on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
Surveillance video showed the two leaving the bar and entering the dorm, where they got into an elevator. Documents state that Lindauer appeared to be supporting the victim so she wouldn't fall.
The victim reported that Lindauer sexually assaulted her around midnight, documents state. The victim also reported that she did not know Lindauer.
When later interviewed by law enforcement, Lindauer said he knew the victim was intoxicated and that they had sex.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.