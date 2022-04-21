Leah Klapatauskus held a beaker underneath a long glass tube while her classmate Emma Ward turned a spigot and released drops of a solution into it on Wednesday at Loras College in Dubuque.
Leah gently swirled the liquid around, and it suddenly turned a light shade of pink.
“Oh, that’s a good one,” she said, as the girls furiously started scribbling calculations on a nearby sheet of paper.
The two Dubuque Senior High School students were among more than 60 area high schoolers competing in the eighth Loras College Chemistry Olympics.
Loras Chemistry Club students organized the event, which tests high school students’ knowledge of laboratory skills and general chemistry content. Typically an annual event, this week’s competition was the first held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to show them the fun that chemistry can be and also show them what Loras has to offer,” said Sydney Kunkel, a senior biochemistry major and one of the student leaders of the event.
Seven schools from Iowa and Wisconsin attended the competition, held in St. Joseph Hall of Science at Loras. Each school brought two teams of students to compete in the day’s five events: a solution density race, solution identification race, titration race, chemistry Jeopardy and a game medley.
Students also participated in noncompetitive, hands-on experiences in fields of science beyond chemistry, such as robotic programming, 3D printing and anatomy demonstrations. Additionally, they visited the college’s planetarium and heard from an alumnus speaker.
“All of us here just love science so much, and we just hope to pass that on to these high school students,” Kunkel said.
During one of the morning’s first events, Fennimore (Wis.) High School junior Connor Nahas had 15 minutes to identify the solutions found in 12 test tubes in front of him. Placing strips of litmus paper into each tube, he added chemicals such as silver nitrate to observe the solutions’ reactions.
As he and nine other high school students worked, the only sound to be heard was the clinking of test tubes and beakers and the scratching of pencils as they made notes.
“I knew that most of them reacted with silver nitrate, so I figured that would make it go faster,” Connor said after completing his work. “I like chemistry, and I like seeing stuff react and how it works, so this is interesting to me.”
In another room, Senior sophomore Monte Sprank used a triple beam balance to measure the mass of 10 milliliters of a solution and then calculated its density.
Monte said he and his fellow students practiced twice per week in preparation for the lab portions of the Chemistry Olympics.
“I’ve just always been a science person,” he said of his reason for wanting to compete in the event.
Sprank’s chemistry teacher, Anthony Gates, said all 10 Senior students competing Wednesday either had completed or are taking a chemistry course.
“I think it’s important that they get to compete in something that allows them to flex their mind and what they’re learning,” he said. “They also get to practice skills that are used in the classroom and, maybe, in a future career. Plus, they always have fun, and that’s the most important thing.”
Emma and Leah’s task was part of the titration race, in which they were asked to determine the concentration of an unknown solution.
An indicator chemical caused the acidic solution to turn pink when it reached neutralization after the girls added a basic solution, letting them calculate the acid’s concentration.
“I have a lot of fun with chemistry, so I wanted to expand my horizons and see if this is something I want to do later on in college,” Emma said.