GALENA, Ill. — A public transportation initiative to address parking problems in Galena took a step forward last week.
Jo Daviess County Board members approved an agreement between Jo Daviess County Transit and the city that would provide shuttle services within the city.
Jo Daviess County Transit would operate the service on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sept. 4 to Oct. 30. Riders would be transported from the Depot Park parking lot, on the east side of the Galena River, to the Green Street loading zone between Water and Commerce streets, adjacent to City Hall.
County Administrator Scott Toot said the county and city have not yet discussed further transportation services beyond this fall. He called the current agreement “a good thing” from the county’s perspective.
The agreement now goes to the Galena City Council for approval, according to Council Member Marc McCoy.
He said the service, if approved by the council, would be “very helpful” in mitigating a parking shortage that has sparked concern from residents.
“It’s a parking problem we need to manage and that we’re working real hard to manage,” McCoy said. “What really will be good about this project is that, if the council does approve it, we’ll be cooperating with the county and working together on this, and that’s important.”
City Council members are next scheduled to meet on Aug. 23.