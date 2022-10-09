The two Republicans and two Democratic incumbents running for the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors shared different views of how the current board functions and manages tax dollars.
Two seats on the three-person Board of Supervisors are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
Democratic Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham seek reelection. They face utility manager and Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker and trucking business owner Doran Bush, both Republicans.
The seat of the third member of the Board of Supervisors, Republican Harley Pothoff, is not on the ballot this year.
PROPERTY TAX RATES
All four candidates promised to be good stewards of county property tax dollars and to decrease the tax levy in reaction to recently rising property assessment rates. The two challengers gave mixed reviews of the Board of Supervisors’ record in doing so.
Both incumbents celebrated having reduced the county property tax levy each year since they took office — which was 2016 for Wickham and 2019 for McDonough.
“New development and appraisals going up keeps our balance sheets in line,” Wickham said. “So, we can fulfill our budgets, keep services as is, have some discretionary funding for projects and reduce that levy.”
Both also said they planned to continue reducing the levy, as long as assessments increase.
“I am firmly committed to continuing to reduce county tax levy rates,” McDonough said. “We know the assessed value of homes. I think people would be shocked by how much we have brought down what they would have owed.”
Kenniker, though, said the county supervisors need to focus on reducing the levy farther since higher assessments are likely.
“My thought is that the amount of taxes paid by an individual, at the very least, should not increase,” he said. “I also think there are some potential adjustments that could decrease the amount of property taxes paid.”
Wickham said that for most county residents, the county’s portion of residents’ property tax bills has been kept near where it was when he took office and that for some, it is lower.
“We only get our portion, which is about 18% of your property tax bill,” he said. “If you look at just that one, we’re the only one that’s lower, just by a little bit. We have lowered that levy by 15% for people who have lived in a city.”
Bush said property taxes need to be lower but also said that the county was not the problem.
“I don’t think the county has been crazy about letting taxes raise but think the cities have been,” he said. “It’s gone up a third at my house.”
SPENDING
Kenniker said he has watched capital spending rise from the county, which he said instead could have been used to reduce property owners’ tax burden.
“The capital budget line item in the last three years has gone from $7 million to $10 million to $15 million,” he said. “Rather than spending down, it could be decreasing the collection of property taxes.”
The Board of Supervisors has been spending more on capital projects in recent years, with a particularly large pot for road projects this year, because it had accumulated higher reserves than the supervisors wished. Those higher fund balances stemmed from higher than budgeted revenues, due to both assessment increases and funding from state and federal sources.
“That’s the only thing that can lower your tax bill — that levy,” Wickham said. “Spending or saving doesn’t lower that bill. So, whether you save or spend them, those are coming from the public. My philosophy is to not collect them at all if you don’t need them. Tax and save is a bad policy.”
Kenniker also questioned the way the Board of Supervisors has distributed the nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“There are (community) frustrations that go along with the American Rescue Plan, the lack of a structured plan on how that was going to happen,” he said. “The money is almost gone, and the county has some substantial issues in front of them to deal with. I don’t feel that the Field of Dreams project and need for commercial air services is not important in Dubuque. But priority-wise, there’s not a lot of support in the community for those two efforts.”
The county board in May approved $5 million toward a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and last week approved up to $500,000 to help bring weekly leisure air service from an ultra-low-cost airline to Dubuque Regional Airport.
To distribute ARPA funds, the Board of Supervisors called for applications from nonprofits and small cities, then allocated from the larger pool, accepting applications even until last week, past the original deadline.
McDonough said the projects had answered the kind of calls she receives regularly.
“Citizens are raising the issues of interconnectedness, of public health and county services,” she said.
Wickham said they were significant investments.
“Make no doubt that those will stimulate economic development moving forward, particularly the big ones — Field of Dreams, the libraries in Farley ($2.9 million) and Cascade ($1 million),” he said.
Bush said the county could have given the ARPA money back.
“It’s nice to be able to do the projects we’ve been doing,” he said. “But we don’t have to spend it, just because they want us to.”
Function
McDonough said the Board of Supervisors would be more effective if it returned to the kind of long-term planning it had started in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are certainly more things we should be concerned about through conservation to increase climate resiliency, for the health department to fit a broader health purpose,” she said. “You see that more as we come out of COVID, where the gaps were.”
Kenniker, though, said tension on the current board disrupts regular business. Public animosity between McDonough and Wickham was commonplace for months.
“Frustration levels with the way the current supervisor meetings go is a hot topic out there,” Kenniker said. “People are disappointed that even at a local level, three supervisors can’t work together, reach out and listen to the people of Dubuque County.”
Wickham said elected office draws strong, prideful personalities, but he lauded the current board’s results.
“Be it Congress or a board of three, it’s not the church social,” he said. “Supervisor McDonough and I seem to have difficulties getting on the same page, but if you look at most of our votes, they’re the same. We’ve been productive and responsive.”
Bush criticized the current supervisors having implemented an indoor mask requirement during the height of the pandemic to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Yes, COVID was real, but I think to infringe on 90% of the population’s rights to protect 10% of the population was wrong, in my opinion,” he said.
