SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone Area Educaiton Agency, 2310 Chaney Road. Details: 563-556-3094.
Tuesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Literary arts
Today
Story Time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A weekly program that matches high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice. Registration required. For grades 1-5.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Semester Fallout Improv Extravaganza, 7 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.,Babka Theatre. The UD Spartaneous Improv Troupe will perform.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick in the second floor screening room. Film titles announced on Facebook.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in kindergarten and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Prescott Elementary/St. Luke’s UMC Blood Drive, 1:15 p.m., Prescott Elementary, 1151 White St., Neighborhood Resource Center. Details: Mike Loveless, 563-584-9235.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 6:30 p.m. Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville (Iowa), 1111 Third St. SW.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Healing Your Mommy Tummy, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. If you are pregnant, just had a baby or your baby is 20 years old, you can learn to strengthen your abdominal muscles.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville (Wis.) Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Kindness Crafting: Granny Square Blankets, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Whether you prefer knitting or crocheting, are a beginner or an expert, join in creating granny squares that will be assembled into blankets and given to those in need.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make a winter or holiday themed mini wreath for the door or table top. For ages 16 and older.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.