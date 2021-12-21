PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville intends to accept a road extension to accommodate a new diesel fuel station, convenience store and car wash that will be operated by Kwik Trip.

The company will construct a second driveway to accommodate a fuel station, as well as extend the roadway that will connect to it — Vision Drive — both at company cost.

The city in turn has agreed to accept the new 70-by-66-foot portion of street and maintain it.

