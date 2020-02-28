Fear of job cuts and a sense of uncertainty are gripping Flexsteel employees following news that the company might shift some production of its blue spring to other countries.
Flexsteel President and CEO Jerry Dittmer this week confirmed that the company is contemplating moving some production of its trademark product to sites in Mexico and Asia.
The Dubuque production facility on Seippel Road is currently the lone site at which this spring is produced. If Flexsteel’s proposed changes come to fruition, the Seippel Road site could be one of three where the spring is made.
Greg Laufenberg, a production worker who has been employed at Flexsteel for more than three decades, said news of the potential changes has hit employees hard.
“There’s not a lot of smiling going on around here,” he said. “People are wondering how this transition is going to work and what the fallout from it might be.”
Laufenberg is a union steward for Local 1861 of the United Steelworkers, the union representing the majority of Flexsteel production workers.
Calls placed to that union’s Dubuque office were not returned prior to publication of a Thursday article detailing the proposed changes.
Laufenberg, who reached out to the Telegraph Herald Thursday, questioned Dittmer’s assertion that moving spring production wouldn’t lead to personnel changes.
He speculated that Flexsteel leaders are banking on increased activity in the company’s vehicle seating line. This scenario would allow those producing springs to shift duties, instead focusing on the production of seating for recreational vehicles.
Laufenberg feels such a scenario isn’t likely.
“I would think the (job numbers) would be impacted,” he said. “The type of people who buy half-a-million dollar motor homes usually have money in the stock market. And if you look at what’s happening in the stock market now, it doesn’t look promising.”
Dittmer this week said any decisions about moving spring production are not set in stone. However, Laufenberg said Flexsteel workers are not convinced.
“It seems like they have already made their decision,” he said.
Laufenberg believes Flexsteel will begin transitioning a portion of spring production to an existing site in Juarez, Mexico, in mid-March and complete that transition two months later.
While the decision could hurt local workers, Laufenberg conceded that he understands the logic behind the possible move. Flexsteel produces a wide variety of home and office furniture that is manufactured outside of Dubuque, but ultimately utilizes the springs made here.
The blue steel spring has been at the core of Flexsteel’s identity for decades. The company now makes four varieties of the spring, all of which are produced in Dubuque.