BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Jackson County man accused of murder seeks to move a trial for an unrelated theft charge out of Jackson County.
Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first-degree theft, in addition to the unrelated charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55.
Prichard’s attorney, Matthew Boleyn, filed a motion for change of venue for the theft charge due to “extensive media coverage” of the murder case, according to documents.
“The cumulative effect of the pre-trial publicity has been to arouse such a degree of prejudice within the public opinion in Jackson County that there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trail cannot be preserved with a jury selected from Jackson County in this case, due to (Prichard’s) other case,” documents state.
The theft charge stems from an incident in which police said Prichard, who was employed by Murphy Construction at the time, allegedly “made several of his own invoices up” and had customers write him checks personally in 2019, court documents state. The total theft was $36,050, documents state.
A hearing to discuss the motion for change of venue is set for Friday, Dec. 2.
Prichard also is accused of fatally shooting Angela Prichard, who was found “dead from an apparent gunshot wound” by authorities on Oct. 8 at her business, Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel.
Christopher Prichard later told police he was angry about a no-contact order against him and that he brought a gun to the kennel to confront his wife about the order and shot her, documents state.