The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
Nicholas J. Specht, 41, of
New Vienna, Iowa, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $2,000 at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Associates Drive.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
Nicholas J. Specht, 41, of
New Vienna, Iowa, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $2,000 at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Associates Drive.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town