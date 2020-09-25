PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Following two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Platteville High School, school district leaders have delayed plans to increase in-person instruction days in October.
But administrators are feeling the pressure to increase face-to-face class time as the district experiences high rates of absenteeism and disengagement on virtual days.
“The attendance is a nightmare,” said middle school Principal Jason Julius.
In August, district school board members approved a hybrid model of teaching, in which students can attend school 100% virtually or have face-to-face classes part of each week.
Presently, students in grades seven through 12 who registered for in-person instruction attend classes on two days per week, with the remaining days taught virtually. Students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade attend in person four days per week and virtually on the fifth.
Administrators intended to increase face-to-face instruction to four days per week for grades seven through 10, but those plans were nixed Wednesday after the county released updated COVID-19 case counts and the district was informed that two cases were reported at the high school.
District leaders now have proposed transitioning seventh and eighth graders to four days of face-to-face instruction on Oct. 5, following suit with grades nine through 12 on Nov. 2.
“I believe it’s important that we as a district, we continue to keep that option open,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel.
Doing so only will occur after administrators reassess the spread of COVID-19, which has escalated in Platteville in recent weeks.
In the two weeks that ended on Wednesday, Grant County averaged about 27 confirmed cases per day.
During that time, about 68% of new cases — or more than 18 per day on average — have been Platteville residents, according to the county health department. More than 170 COVID-19 cases have been University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and staff.
The Platteville School District does not mandate testing, but students who display COVID-19 symptoms are sent home.
School Board Member Irfan Ul-Haq had reservations about increasing face-to-face instruction without full knowledge of the case count among the student body.
Asymptomatic students who are positive for COVID-19 likely are attending classes, yet the district is unable to monitor the spread without testing, he said.
But a significant percentage of students are challenged by the current hybrid learning model — incurring “virtual absences” for either part of or the entire day, principals said.
Sometimes students attend virtual video meetings but do not complete assignments.
“It’s not five or 10 students — it’s 120 students,” said Platteville High School Principal Jacob Crase.
It is not for lack of access to technology, principals said. The district already provides students with computers and can offer families internet hotspots.
Principals said staff are challenged to meet with students in need of additional support because they must teach classes throughout the school day.
School Board Member Colleen McCabe encouraged administrators to establish “learning pods” in which struggling students could visit the school and work with a designated staff member.
“Those things are definitely being explored,” Julius said.