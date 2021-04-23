PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College intends to introduce a new avionics electronic technician program in the fall.
The three-semester, nine-month program’s introduction is pending Iowa Department of Education approval, according to a press release. The local program would be the second of its kind in Iowa.
The program will train students in the skills needed to work on aircraft electronics. Students would learn basic electrical and electronics component theory, aircraft wiring, systems testing, avionics troubleshooting and radio systems components and integration.
University of Dubuque helped NICC develop the curriculum for the program, the release states. Labor market analytics firm EMSI projected 814 annual job openings in the field through 2029 at airports within a 100-mile radius of the NICC district.
Visit nicc.edu/avionics for more information.