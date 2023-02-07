Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Territory Association will host a public presentation on how to identify trees this weekend.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Galena Territory Association Owners’ Club Lounge, 2000 Territory Dr., according to an online announcement.
Natural Resource Manager Emily Lubcke will lead the event, which will include a discussion about how to identify trees without leaves by using their twigs.
“With this knowledge, you can make informed decisions on the best trees for your property and enhance the habitat for wildlife,” the announcement states.
The presentation is open to the public, with donations appreciated. Those interested in attending are asked to email wildonesjdc@gmail.com, but no registration is required.
