Friday through Sunday, Riverview Park, 101 Pierce St. SW, Cascade, Iowa
5 to 11 p.m. today, 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. A free community meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today, followed by country line dancing. Saturday will feature a parade, kids games, pie-eating context, mechanical bull riding and car show, and Sunday will feature a tractor pull. Live music will be performed through the weekend. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: cascadehometowndays.com.
Fall Into Stockton
Saturday, downtown Stockton, Ill.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. All day family fun, including car and truck show, beanbag tournament, raffles and giveaways, games, crafts, live music and children’s tractor pull. Admission: Free. More information: facebook.com/fallintostockton.
Midwest Garlic Fest
Saturday and Sunday, Terrapin Park, 350 West St., Elizabeth, Ill.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Celebrating all things garlic — farmers, food and more. Live music and entertainment. Food available for purchase. Admission: $3 per person. More information: 815-777-9625 or facebook.com/midwestgarlicfest.
Convivium Neighborhood Open House
Sunday, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The open house is a chance to see Convivium’s facilities and neighborhood gardens and learn more about programming and outreach efforts to address food insecurity. Farm tours will be held on the hour starting at 9 a.m., with free food and drinks from noon to 2 p.m. The restaurant will be open for normal hours. Admission: Free. Registration: tinyurl.com/mts86e7n. More information: convivium-dbq.com.
Galena Center for the Arts Garden Party
Sunday, Linmar Gardens, 504 S. Prospect St., Galena, Ill.
2 to 4 p.m. The second annual “Support the Arts Garden Party” fundraiser will have live music and refreshments overlooking historic downtown Galena from the limestone bluff. Admission: $25 per person. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/3ytnyu69. More information: 815-402-3111.
