MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A four-year fundraising effort reached a significant milestone recently when Jackson County supervisors selected contractors to construct a $2.9 million Maquoketa outreach center.
The facility on East Quarry Street will house offices for the county fair board and Jackson County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. It also will feature an event center, certified kitchen, conference room and outdoor patio.
County Supervisor Mike Steines said the building is needed and also will be used “for a lot of different programs” by farmers, 4-H clubs and other nonprofits.
“It’s going to be a nice asset for the community,” he said.
County Supervisor Jack Willey said the total cost was “hundreds of thousands of dollars” less than county estimates.
A groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively planned for mid-May, with construction to start after this year’s fair. The facility should be completed by the fair in 2023.
The public was on the fence at first about the project, said Willey, but quickly warmed to the idea when all the amenities were outlined.
“People were concerned at first why we’re doing this,” said Willey. “But when they became aware of all that is involved, ... once they saw what is possible, they became excited.”
Though the project was spurred by pressing office needs for the Fair Board and Extension, Willey said it is a public building meant to serve the community.
Amber Matthiesen, county director for Jackson County Extension, is a member of the Together We Build committee spearheading the project. Together We Build was formed in 2018 and has been fundraising since.
Matthiesen said the new building will improve access to the Extension and give the department much-needed meeting space.
“Everything and anything” was used to raise money, said Lanny Simpson, Jackson County Fair manager, with those efforts yielding more than $2.6 million. She praised the community and businesses for their support of the project.
Steines said fundraising is ongoing and another $300,000 needs to be raised to match the $2.9 million price tag. Steines said the county gave a $300,000 low-interest loan to the group, but depending on donations, it might not be used. The county also previously provided a $100,000 donation. Steines said the county owns the building and is providing oversight on the project.
The City of Maquoketa pledged $25,000 so the project would qualify for a state Community Attraction and Tourism grant. The project subsequently landed a $350,000 CAT grant.
County Supervisor Larry McDevitt noted in-kind donations also have been received from “quite a few different companies.”
The price of the building increased from $2.5 million since 2018.
“(The project was) made smaller due to cost,” said Simpson. “But we are still going forward with the original thoughts and ideas.”
One of those is the certified kitchen.
“I like the idea of the kitchen being there to help groups,” said McDevitt.
Simpson said it also will provide business opportunities.
“It gives young entrepreneurs the ability to start their kitchen business,” she said. “They really can’t do that in a home kitchen, but they can do it in a certified kitchen.”
Matthiesen also said the building will host youth programs and adult education and provide conference and meeting space. Simpson said the facility will provide a place for families to gather.
“When this is completed, it will definitely be a dream come true for the 4-H families and communities around us,” she said.