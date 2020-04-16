The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a more significant impact on commercial flights out of Dubuque than previously announced, though more than $1 million in emergency relief funding should keep workers in their jobs.
Earlier this month, American Airlines, which provides service from the Dubuque Regional Airport to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, reduced its number of daily flights from three to two.
As of Tuesday, flights have dropped to just one per day. In May, the airport will drop to just one flight four days per week, Airport Director Todd Dalsing said this week during an air service webinar hosted by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be zero flights,” Dalsing said. “This is not unique to Dubuque in any way, shape or form. You’ll see this in Waterloo, Sioux City and the 200 other commercial airports that are very similar to Dubuque will have similar schedules.”
O’Hare recently closed two of its runways due to decrease in demand, Dalsing said.
The Transportation Security Administration reported that it screened nearly 95,000 travelers on April 8. That compares to more than 2 million screened on that same date in 2019.
Dalsing said that airlines hope the market begins to rebound in June, with a 50% reduction in flights forecast compared to an 80% reduction planned for May.
However, some industry experts predict demand for air travel will not return to normal until the middle of 2021 at the earliest.
“It’s not going to be a short-term fix for aviation,” Dalsing said. “We know from experience that after 9/11 it took nine months to a year to even get back to normal aviation.”
The number of passengers boarding flights out of Dubuque in March fell more than 50% compared to March of 2019. Airport officials anticipate a 95% decline for April.
With leisure travelers nonexistent, the airport is exclusively serving workers in the various industries deemed essential by the government.
Dalsing said that it still is too early to nail down how much revenue the airport could lose. However, the airport is slated to receive $1,159,773 in federal relief funds through a recent $2 trillion stimulus bill, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Dalsing said that the airport expects to receive the grant dollars after April 21, and airport staff are evaluating how to utilize the funds.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover said the airport is well-positioned to rebound once the industry recovers, thanks to a $775,000 federal grant received in February to recruit an additional carrier. The federal grant is valid for three years.
“Not all airports have that in their back pocket,” Grover said.