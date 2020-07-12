EPWORTH, Iowa — Keith Koopmann knelt in the dirt and frantically swept his hand back and forth, hoping to wipe away the insulation suffocating his dad, who lay beaten and battered.
On the family farm south of Epworth — where his parents have owned a dairy farm for five decades — shards of their bathtub protruded from the grass, and fragments of clothing and furniture littered the yard.
As he glanced around the farm, it reminded him of what he thought a war zone might look like. The recliner was broken but sat right in front of his parents in the yard. It might have softened their fall and protected them, Keith thought.
“To look at all the devastation and how it tore everything apart … it ripped the refrigerator doors off,” he said.
It was June 30, 2019, and Keith’s parents had been swept from their house by strong, straight-line winds that tossed them into the yard.
Keith noticed a pool of blood near his dad’s head. He wasn’t sure if he was going to make it as he watched his dad throw up the insulation choking his lungs.
But then, the scene evaporated. It was 3 a.m. when Keith’s alarm clock came into focus, and he was lying in bed.
It was a dream. Again.
A family tradition
Keith’s parents bought their farm on Roller Coaster Road, west of Timberline Golf Course, in 1968. In 2016, they sold their home to Keith and his wife, Katie, who have three daughters, Grace, 11, Kenzie, 7, and Harper, 5.
When Keith recalls his childhood on the farm, what he cherishes most is the time he spent working alongside his dad.
When Ambrose, 74, and Marlene Koopmann, 72, moved down the road to a mobile home with their daughter Sally, it was perfect, Keith said.
“Nothing had to change,” Keith said. “He could come outside when he wanted. He was still retired, but he could help with what he wanted still and be on the farm.”
The couple wanted to stay close, help their son on the farm and be near their 19 grandchildren in the area.
“We just wanted to put up another home here because (Ambrose) loves to farm here, and he loves to help out,” Marlene said. “We wanted to stay out in the country. The whole family is here.”
They still were beginning to set up their new home and hadn’t fully moved everything down from the house when clouds started to darken and the winds began to build.
A shift in weatherEven though they are just dreams now, the moments Keith is taken back to at night were real.
On the last day of June in 2019, Ambrose and Marlene were swept up while inside their mobile home by 100-mph, straight-line winds that carried them 125 feet out into the yard.
They lost almost everything. Ambrose suffered five broken ribs, and they both had minor shoulder injuries along with bruising.
An equipment shop in Peosta also was badly damaged by the storm, along with other properties in the tri-state area.
The storm was unexpected.
“It was a beautiful day,” Marlene said. “We turned on the TV to listen to the weather, and they never really said anything on there. Our electricity went out about 25 (minutes before) 5 p.m., and I said to (Ambrose), ‘It’s starting to rain out. I think it’s getting a little windy,’ and that was the last I remember.”
Minutes after their mobile home was destroyed by the winds, their son Keith and his cousin Brent Koopmann uncovered them from the rubble in the yard.
Since the storm, fragments of that day still haunt Keith in his sleep, and he finds himself reliving various moments when dreaming.
In the blink of an eye
The day of the storm, Keith looked to the north as he finished loading up hay and saw a wall of dark clouds heading his way. He checked his phone. No tornado warning, but he prepared for heavy rain and hurried back to the shed.
Moments later, he felt a gust of wind sweep through the structure.
He tried to yank the doors shut but couldn’t. They were pinned to the walls.
The roof shifted and seemed to bend and curve like a wave in the ocean above his head. Keith ducked beneath his tractor for cover.
He prayed for the banging to stop as the building rattled in the wind and branches from a nearby tree pounded over and over again on the side of the shed.
He tightly shut his eyes and waited.
“It seemed long, but I don’t think it was more than two or three minutes,” Keith said. “When I was under the chopper, something told me to look outside and see if everything is all right. When I stepped out the door … it was probably the worst feeling I ever had.”
Lost in the storm
When Keith looked down from the shed, all he could see was an empty plot of land where his parents’ mobile home once sat.
Within a few minutes, everything was gone.
By the time Keith reached the road, he had a full picture of the scene. The wind had picked up the home and tossed it across the street. It seemed to have shaken everything up from inside and dumped it throughout the farm.
His sister’s bed frame was found in a neighbor’s tree, and although the refrigerator was ripped apart, a carton of eggs was discovered without a crack.
“It was unreal,” Keith said.
Marlene was asked if she could stand up and walk. She couldn’t.
“I was just so drained,” she said. “I just couldn’t.”
After Keith and Brent carried her to the car to wait for the ambulance, Marlene found a paper bag and began to spit into it. A dirt-like taste filled her mouth. She wanted it out.
“I started spitting as much as I could to get the insulation out of myself.”
Starting from scratchAfter his parents were rushed to Dubuque hospitals for treatment, Keith began cleaning up as much of the property as he could.
But before he knew it, more than 100 people were out on his farm. There were so many faces he had never seen before.
“I had no idea who they were,” Keith said. “They were trying to find anything that could possibly be saved. We just started putting things in trailers.”
Although he might never again meet the many strangers who came to help, he often sees them at night when he falls asleep and the day repeats itself.
For about a month, Ambrose and Marlene lived with their daughter in Dubuque while going to doctors for treatment.
They later moved into an apartment in Epworth and waited until their new home was built on the same piece of land their mobile home once sat.
“When we went home from the hospital to that apartment, the cupboards were full of pots and pans,” Ambrose said. “Everything was in there like a furnished apartment. The support of everyone was phenomenal.”
Marlene said they moved into their new home with their daughter Sally in February. She said their insurance covered most of the damages.
But they didn’t get through the past year without support from their family, friends and neighbors, she said.
“If we had a hard day, we would say, ‘We are going to get through this together,’” Marlene said. “We are just so lucky that we lived in this area and that people care enough to help.”
When she thinks back to the day, the timeline is not linear. There are so many moments that just go dark, Marlene said.
“I am glad I don’t remember it,” she said. “It doesn’t haunt me because I don’t have any memory of any of that.”
But she knows it’s not the same for Keith. The memories revisit him at night.
“I think it affected him a lot more,” she said. “I had a concussion, so sometimes things will go blank.”
Today, when the weather begins to turn, Keith snatches his phone from his pocket and begins to scroll through the weather reports.
“If I get a 30-mph wind, then I am looking everywhere,” he said. “Before, it was no big deal.”
Now that his parents are safe and in their new home, Keith still wrestles with flashbacks of the day. Despite the chilling memory, he feels grateful.
“It makes you realize that all of that stuff is just stuff,” he said. “The two most important things survived.”