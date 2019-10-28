GALENA, Ill. — Laurie Rische can’t keep everyone from going hungry, but that won’t stop her from trying her best.
Last week, she could be found pulling a tray of sausages out of the oven. The tray soon joined a few pans filled to the brim with spaghetti in red sauce.
“I’m Italian, so that’s usually what I cook,” she said as she tended to the sausages in the basement kitchen of First Presbyterian Church in Galena.
Outside the kitchen, 30 people patiently waited for dinner to be prepared. None of them were charged or even asked to sign in to receive the meal.
Rische doesn’t request they listen to a presentation before being served or even join her in saying grace.
She simply wants to feed anyone looking for a hot meal. No questions asked.
“There’s no agenda,” Rische said. “We just want people to eat.”
This was the third time Rische hosted her Laurie’s Kitchen dinner event at First Presbyterian Church. However, the Galena resident has been cooking free meals for people for years, serving them at downtown bars or even from her home.
No matter the location, the premise is always the same. If someone shows up, he or she will be fed.
“Everyone deserves to eat,” Rische said. “There are so many kids that go hungry, and that is so sad to me. I just don’t know why we let that happen.”
The roots of Rische’s shared meals stretch all the way back to her childhood in Chicago. While she wouldn’t describe her family as impoverished, she said there were times when there wasn’t much to eat.
Even into early adulthood, money was tight and food wasn’t always readily available, she said.
“I know what it’s like to be hungry and not be able to do anything about it,” Rische said. “We didn’t have too much.”
For the past eight years, Rische has hosted a dinner at least once per month. Sometimes her meals attract as many as 100 people, and feeding that many people often requires a day entirely committed to cooking.
She started cooking last week’s meal at 8 a.m. Monday. By 5 p.m., several pots and sauce-stained ladles and kitchen spoons were strewn throughout the basement kitchen.
When she wasn’t in the kitchen, Rische could be found scooping spaghetti onto people’s plates or feeding children in high chairs.
She said she often receives donations to help her pay for ingredients, but Rische also spends a considerable amount of her own income on the meals.
Jim McCrea, pastor for First Presbyterian Church, said Rische isn’t a church member, but she has always volunteered to help at the church’s soup kitchen. When it comes to feeding people in the community, Rische is one of the first to offer her culinary skills, McCrea said.
“She just doesn’t want anyone to go hungry,” McCrea said. “She is a contemporary saint.”
McCrea said the original idea was to host the Laurie’s Kitchen event once per month, but to do so would require the use of a commercial kitchen, per state regulators. Upgrading the church facilities would cost $40,000.
So Rische is restricted to serving her free meals at the church only six times per year.
Despite that setback, Rische still is happy she has another place to provide meals.
The food she makes isn’t half bad either, according to Chris McBrien, who has been coming to her meals for the past year.
“The food is always outstanding,” McBrien said. “It’s amazing that she offers it for free. It should be at a restaurant.”
When she was a little girl, Rische dreamed of opening her own restaurant where everyone could come in and eat for free.
She doesn’t intend to open up an eatery downtown anytime soon. But as far as she is concerned, that dream still came true.
“I don’t really have any expectations for this,” Rische said. “My joy is to see somebody get something to eat.”