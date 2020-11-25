MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County officials are hopeful that construction of the new jail will be complete by early next year.
“The outside structure is completely done,” said County Supervisor Jeff Madlom. “The administrative part is probably 90-plus percent done. The security end of it, that is probably 80 percent done.”
Earlier this year, construction started on the 19,826-square-foot facility at 1225 W. Howard St. in Manchester after being stalled by a rainy spring, the project’s original site turning out to be unsuitable for construction and the project originally coming in over budget.
“We still anticipate — with no little hiccups — being open in the middle of January,” Madlom said. “That’s what our goal is. We think we are going to stay on that goal, but any time with construction little things can come up.”
After bids for the jail project came in at $6.79 million — more than $800,000 above what voters approved in bonding in May 2019 — county supervisors have signed off on change orders to cut costs. They have cut about $50,000 off the overall price and still are working to make additional reductions.
“We are still working on it,” Madlom said. “It looks like right now we are about $760,000 over (budget). It’s a hard decision, but when you look at the scope of the whole project, you better accept the bid and cut costs rather than totally rebidding the project and starting all over.”
The new jail will house 42 beds at first, compared to 12 at the current jail. A second floor will remain unfinished. That work will be completed in about five to 10 years when more space is needed, Madlom said. Once that is finished, the jail will house 66 beds.
Sheriff John LeClere said the No. 1 problem at the current jail site is security. The added space at the new facility will help address that.
“It will create a safer environment for both the inmates and the staff,” he said. “There will be less involvement for jail staff to supervise inmates.”
LeClere said the current jail has been at capacity for years. In order to make it work, the county has sent its inmates to other counties such as Clayton, Buchanan and Bremer.
“Most of the jails charge $50 to $55 a day per inmate,” he said. “Just this fiscal year, from July to now, we have spent about $24,000.
“(The new jail) will be a facility that Delaware County can be proud of and will save taxpayers money in the long run as far as housing people out of the county, and it will be a really nice facility once it’s open and running.”