The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ronald A. Welp, 36, of 1697-1/2 Rockdale Road, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, violation of a no-contact order and multiple probation violations. Court documents state that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Amanda Manemann, 28, at her Asbury, Iowa, residence on Jan. 21.
- Austine J. Thomas, 25, of 2710 Elm St., was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 22nd Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred, as well as a warrant charging failure to appear in court from Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Evan J. Frey, 25, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Katelyn Nelson, 22, of rural Dubuque, at her residence while she held their 1-year-old son.