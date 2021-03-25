WARREN, Ill. — A Warren home is considered a total loss following an explosion and fire Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
Emergency responders were called at 12:38 p.m. to a house on Pearl Street after an explosion was reported, Warren Fire Chief Jeff Ege said.
They arrived to find the house on fire and “smoke coming out from all directions,” he said. Firefighters were unable to enter the building because the roof had collapsed, so they fought the blaze from outside the structure.
Firefighters spent about an hour getting the fire under control and were on scene for about five hours, Ege said.
No one was in the house at the time of the explosion.
Ege said the structure is considered a total loss, noting that one wall also collapsed.
He said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The evidence so far is “pointing toward” a gas explosion, but officials do not know for sure.