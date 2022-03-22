Theaters darkened. Symphonies silenced. Bustling arts festivals called off. Countless artists isolated to the confines of creative spaces.
Waiting. Wondering.
When the threat of COVID-19 became a reality, most predicted the pause would equate to a couple of weeks. However, two years later, arts and cultural organizations continue to reel through the aftermath.
“It’s the great unknown,” said Miki Robinson, operations and marketing manager of Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater. “Prior to COVID, our revenue was 70% earned income through ticket sales and youth theater classes. When we had to shut down, all of that went away. Since opening back up, we haven’t completely come back from that yet.”
Once organizations were greenlighted to reopen, many continued the dance of postponing and rescheduling events as new variants emerged, operating at limited capacities and putting safety protocols in place.
But even moving toward normal, COVID-19 remains a guessing game for many in the arts and culture sector.
“Right now, we’re trying to be as back to normal as we can be,” said Rich Hall, executive director of Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
He estimates that because of the pandemic, the venue canceled at least 20 events in the past two years.
“It was a shock,” Hall said. “The biggest challenge now is getting people to come back.”
Competing with couch culture
Live performance venues have noted a decrease in attendance numbers since the pandemic. Some of that is attributed to a lingering hesitancy about returning to events with large crowds. But more often, patrons aren’t getting off the couch.
Officials at Five Flags Center said they are beginning to see those numbers surpass benchmarks set for the year, attributing it to a proactive approach and venues in Iowa being allowed to reopen ahead of most others across the country.
However, they also have noticed an uptick in no-shows from ticketholders.
“What we’re hearing is that they just didn’t feel like going out after all,” said H.R. Cook, Five Flags general manager. “When people were home, they learned how to cook. They played board games and had dinner with their family. As a society, we went through a whole lifestyle change.”
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra cut its 2019-2020 season short. In the two abbreviated seasons that followed, it delayed its start and featured smaller ensembles. It plans to return to normal programming next season. But whether concert attendance bounces back remains to be seen.
“It’s hard to compete with sweatpants,” said DSO Executive Director Mark Wahlert. “As an organization, we pulled through. But our musicians are the ones who really took it on the chin. We had approximately 50 to 60 who lost months and months of work. For those dependent on performing and teaching, they lost everything.”
Riding the virtual wave
Many organizations were quick to tap into virtual options, including the Northeast Iowa School of Music and Grand Opera House in Dubuque.
“Particularly for the ballet, livestreaming allowed people to tune in, sometimes globally,” said Nick Halder, who became the Grand’s executive director in May 2021. “We also had virtual programming, like ‘135 Live!’ and ‘Easel Wars,’ that we’ve been able to make room for as we’ve returned to live theater.”
Art studios responded with online classes and take-and-make kits. Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts found success in a series of virtual flip books.
For Gary Stoppelman, who joined the Dubuque Museum of Art as executive director in September 2020, the virtual shift signaled something permanent, as evidenced through 3D virtual galleries and digital additions to exhibits displayed since the museum’s re-opening.
“I think our biggest challenges were also our biggest opportunities,” he said. “It challenged how we thought about the use of space to promote art. I can’t imagine us going back to not thinking about art in a virtual space. It’s an essential way to create connection. Of course, that doesn’t replace people coming in the door.”
That sentiment is shared.
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival hosted its 2020 offering virtually, with 60% of filmmakers opting to participate. While it drew a larger audience than expected, it was disappointing to some filmmakers.
The same was true of live theater.
“The virtual plays were fun, and they served a purpose to get us through and keep us connected with our audience,” Robinson said. “But we’re in the business of live theater. Nothing replaces that exchange of energy.”
Funding and resiliency
Local organizations credit community support with helping them weather the storm through both donations and successful fundraising efforts. Additionally, federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and a rush of relief and recovery grants from local, state and national organizations proved essential.
“We wouldn’t have survived without it,” Robinson said. “The scary thing is, those resources won’t keep coming. We’re not likely to see opportunities for new money as we look to 2023 and 2024.”
The City of Dubuque was awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts in November. Those funds will be earmarked for additional support for Dubuque organizations.
There remains a cautious optimism.
“If the last two years have shown anything, it’s that we need to be prepared to make changes at a moment’s notice and that our local artists are creative and innovative in embracing those changes,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque.
Since the pandemic took hold, she said, her responsibilities have expanded three-fold in acting as a liaison for local arts groups, alerting them to funding opportunities and banding them together.
At the onset of the pandemic, Petersen-Brant organized a weekly virtual meeting with local arts leaders. Those have continued and serve as common ground for a peer-to-peer exchange of ideas, as well as camaraderie and support.
“I applaud Dubuque’s arts organizations for their ability to pivot,” she said. “In some cases, we even saw new arts initiatives emerge. Our area is unique in that local artists are resilient and gritty. I think they have shown how essential their role is and the importance the arts played in helping people get through the pandemic.”