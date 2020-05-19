Police said a Dubuque man sexually abused an underage girl last year.
Sean D. Stevens, 28, of 1911 Stafford St., was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse. His next hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County is slated for June 10.
Court documents state that Dubuque police started investigating sexual abuse in November. The documents state that Stevens “admitted to having sex” repeatedly with a girl younger than 16 in Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.