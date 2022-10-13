10162005
People gather for a completion ceremony at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in the Port of Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

An outdoor riverside venue in Dubuque that hosts festivals, weddings and other special events opened 20 years ago.

The Alliant Amphitheater is part of the America’s River project infrastructure initiative and is located adjacent to the Mississippi Riverwalk and the Dubuque Star Brewery complex.

