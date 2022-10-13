An outdoor riverside venue in Dubuque that hosts festivals, weddings and other special events opened 20 years ago.
The Alliant Amphitheater is part of the America’s River project infrastructure initiative and is located adjacent to the Mississippi Riverwalk and the Dubuque Star Brewery complex.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the opening of the amphitheater in its Oct. 16, 2002, edition.
OFFICIALS UNVEIL AMPHITHEATER
Some see it as the northern anchor for the America’s River project.
Others call the stone and concrete plaza a foundation for further development at the Port of Dubuque.
The Alliant Energy Amphitheater means more to Wayne Stoppelmoor.
He says it helps serve as Dubuque’s re-introduction to the Mississippi River.
“It will be the gathering point for people who want to spend time on the riverfront,” Stoppelmoor said.
Amphitheater developers credit the Dubuque resident and former Alliant president and board chairman as an impetus behind its construction.
Officials unveiled the semicircular amphitheater during a Tuesday morning ceremony.
The amphitheater and adjoining riverwalk cost $3.4 million. The Alliant Energy Foundation provided $250,000.
“It is an investment that will bring dividends to all the people,” said Carol Toussaint, the foundation’s interim director.
Based in Madison, Wis., the foundation is a private, charitable-giving group established by the utility’s shareowners.
The foundation looks for opportunities to invest in communities served by Alliant Energy, Toussaint said.
She called the amphitheater project an important investment.
“It is a key element of the revitalization of the riverfront and the community,” Toussaint said.
Officials expect the amphitheater will serve as a venue for community events and performance arts, such as live music and drama.
Although it abuts the east side of the historic Dubuque Star Brewery, project partners cannot help viewing the amphitheater in relation with the nearby Mississippi River.
“It represents an opportunity for the community to come down and enjoy the riverfront,” said Jim Rix, the chief executive officer of Platinum Hospitality Group LLC, which is building the nearby Grand Harbor Hotel and Water Park, one of the major components of the America’s River project.
“What this represents is another instance where Dubuque is embracing its future and including the river in its future,” said Jerry Enzler, executive director of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
“Dubuque is a river city, so any time we can bring people to the river, it is a good thing,” said Dubuque City Council Member Joyce Connors. “People just like water; it is always a draw.”
Alliant officials dedicated the amphitheater in Stoppelmoor’s honor.
The retired executive, who joined Alliant’s predecessor Interstate Power in 1960, thinks the America’s River project will honor his adopted hometown.
“It is going to make Dubuque a focal point for tourism,” Stoppelmoor said. “It will be a destination for people from all over the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.