Court documents obtained Tuesday reveal additional details about a fatal shooting Saturday in Dubuque, with the alleged shooter now accused of taking a gun from the man he killed.
Meanwhile, Dubuque police are urging the public to check surveillance video to see if they captured footage of the accused shooter, particularly as authorities said he might have discarded evidence.
Keywani D. Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was charged Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, one day after being charged with first-degree murder. Court documents for the two new charges were made available Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Central Avenue. Police said they found Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of 2273 Washington St., on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at a Dubuque hospital.
John E. Holston, of 1913 Central Ave., No. 1, said he was having a birthday barbecue to which he had invited family, according to court documents. They included his niece and her husband, who also brought along his nephew Evans.
Holston said he saw “Evans come up behind Jackson and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face,” documents state.
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”
New court documents state that Holston “observed Evans roll Jackson Jr. over and take a handgun located on Jackson Jr.’s person” before Evans fled the area. The surveillance video also shows Evans rolling Jackson over and taking an item out of Jackson’s pockets.
Police issued a public alert Tuesday asking residents for assistance. It stated that Evans fled the scene on foot heading west from the 1900 block of Central Avenue and that he was arrested about 12 hours later in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive.
Residents and businesses west of Central Avenue, particularly in the area bordered by Loras Boulevard, Asbury Road, the Northwest Arterial and West 32nd Street, are asked to check their surveillance footage from about 7 p.m. Saturday to about 7:35 a.m. Sunday.
“Evans is believed to have traveled through the highlighted area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm,” a press release states.
It notes that Evans is 6’1” and weighs about 210 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a white-and-red-striped shirt and tennis shoes at the time.
Anyone with footage “of Evans or any other suspicious activity” should call Cpl. Chad Crabill at 563-589-4430 or Capt. Marty Steil at 563-589-4467.
Tips also can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Tips also can be submitted anonymously at cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app available at cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.
Police have said that Evans knew Jackson. The new court documents do not provide any information regarding a motive for the shooting. Court documents note that Evans is a convicted felon.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said Tuesday that investigators continue to examine the events leading to the shooting, including any connections between Evans and Jackson, as well as possible motives.
“There’s still a lot of moving parts,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of follow-up work during the past 24 hours.”
McClimon said police are not aware of any prior incident between Evans and Jackson, “but there is still a lot of information to unravel.” He said he did not anticipate any additional charges being filed against Evans, but that could change.
“We’re still going through leads,” he said.
Evans’ next court hearing is set for Wednesday, June 15.