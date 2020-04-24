NEW VIENNA, Iowa — When Ruth Deutmeyer joined 4-H as a child, one of the things she was taught was the value of being a good citizen.
Today, with 40 years of volunteering as a 4-H leader under her belt, the New Vienna resident feels confident that lesson has stuck.
“If it weren’t for volunteers, we wouldn’t have 4-H clubs,” Deutmeyer said. “It teaches kids to be responsible and be good citizens.”
This week marks National Volunteer Week in the U.S. One organization that has continually been a major benefactor of local volunteerism has been 4-H.
The youth program, which provides leadership development and educational opportunities for youth in the tri-state area, largely is overseen by a vast network of volunteers.
“Volunteers make up the big part of what 4-H is,” said Sarah Ludwig, county youth coordinator for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
There are about 120 volunteers for Dubuque County’s 4-H program and about 7,000 throughout the entire state, Ludwig said.
All of them donate thousands of hours of their own time every year to help youth develop a wide variety of skills through the program.
Jessica Hingtgen, of Bellevue, has been volunteering for the local 4-H club for the past 10 years. She was involved in the program growing up and has helped out at local 4-H events since she was in college.
That experience helped develop her love for the program. She now enjoys helping to create the same childhood memories for a new generation.
“I really loved it growing up,” Hingtgen said. “I feel like I have been involved in 4-H my entire life.”
Along with monthly meetings, many 4-H volunteers devote portions of their summers to helping out at local county fairs, where 4-H youth often display yearly projects.
Other volunteers help by sharing their various skills with youth. Deutmeyer said she enjoys promoting visual arts and photography programs for her 4-H kids in her community.
“I like sharing those skills with them,” Deutmeyer said. “There are so many different things that the kids can learn in 4-H.”
Hingtgen attributes the strength of the 4-H program’s network of volunteers to tenets of volunteerism and serving in the community.
“I think it helps kids learn how to be of service and volunteer,” Hingtgen said. “If you don’t have people volunteer, you’re not going to have other things for kids that are worth doing.”