A Dubuque-based home and outdoor retail chain has announced a shift in its services.
Beginning later this month, Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto no longer will provide automotive tire sales, repairs and automotive service, including oil changes and alignment. Instead, the company will begin offering warranty repair on power equipment and power sports purchases at several locations, including at 2900 Dodge St. in Dubuque.
Keri Hanson, Theisen’s director of marketing and e-commerce, said the shift was prompted by changing demand in the auto industry due to updated technologies such as increased tire life and longer intervals between oil changes.
“We just realized that there wasn’t going to be an opportunity for us to be competitive in servicing those types of vehicles,” she said. “At the same time, we’ve seen an explosive growth in the outdoor lifestyle of our customers and growing demand for outdoor power sports equipment. This creates an opportunity for us to invest in these growing business areas and service more of what we sell.”
The company, which boasts a total of 24 locations in Iowa and Wisconsin, has called the Dubuque area its home base since opening its first store in 1927.
Although automobile service will cease operations on Feb. 28, Theisen’s will continue to sell a variety of automobile retail products. The business also will increase its outdoor power equipment offerings, including an expanded assortment of tires for trailers and lawn/garden equipment.
“Our plan is to begin scaling up our repair shops throughout this year to ensure that we can service all of the new lines that we’re going to be carrying,” Hanson said.
In a subsequent email to the Telegraph Herald, Hanson noted that Theisen’s will retain all current staff following the shift in service. Certain locations, likely including Dubuque, also will hire additional staff for full-time, part-time and seasonal product assembly roles.
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Dubuque can be reached at 563-557-8222. The business is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.