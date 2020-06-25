Investors announced plans for a hotel and water park 20 years ago in the Port of Dubuque.
Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark became one of the key pieces in the transformation of Dubuque’s riverfront, which had been neglected for decades.
The hotel opened in 2002, and the city-owned Grand River Center and the Dubuque County Historical Society’s William Woodward Mississippi River Discovery Center of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium followed in 2003. Diamond Jo Casino shifted from a moored riverboat to its current land-based location in 2008.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the hotel announcement in its June 17, 2000, edition.
GROUP PROPOSES HARBOR HOTEL COMPLEX
Not long after turning down one developer’s proposal to build a hotel on the Mississippi River, the City of Dubuque has found another potential suitor with whom to make a riverside reservation.
A group of investors, led by former Diamond Jo Casino General Manager Jim Rix and Don Iverson, a former casino owner, proposes to build a $40.5 million, 200-room hotel complex just north of the casino boat.
Plans were announced Friday afternoon and await city council approval.
Rix’s and Iverson’s group, operating as a limited-liability corporation called Platinum Hospitality Group, would build an eight-story hotel at an initial cost of at least $20 million.
The development would include two restaurants, a 120-seat banquet room, a board room and more than two dozen suites, and it would have an attached four-story indoor water park, described as an attraction similar to Black Wolf Lodge at Wisconsin Dells.
After the city acquires and prepares the site, at an estimated public cost of $2.7 million, Platinum would build the hotel solely using private funds. The hotel, as yet unnamed, could open as soon as the fall of 2002.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen has recommended the City Council authorize a development agreement on Monday with Rix’s group.
“I think it’s a great thing for the riverfront,” Van Milligen said. “It’s a destination; it’s not just a hotel.”
Imminent construction of the hotel might strengthen the city’s bid for $54 million in special state aid for projects on the riverfront, Van Milligen said.
However, Platinum’s plans to build the hotel also are contingent upon the city winning at least enough state money to build a planned convention center next to the hotel.
The agreement calls for Platinum to manage the convention center.