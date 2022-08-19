The Dubuque County Board of Health this week approved a contract with the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association to help cover leadership of the Dubuque County Health Department while the board finds a new director.

The Board of Health plans to contract with the VNA, which already provides public health nursing work for the county, for the services such as participating in county and community meetings and supporting health department staff. The contract still needs approval from the county Board of Supervisors.

