The Dubuque County Board of Health this week approved a contract with the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association to help cover leadership of the Dubuque County Health Department while the board finds a new director.
The Board of Health plans to contract with the VNA, which already provides public health nursing work for the county, for the services such as participating in county and community meetings and supporting health department staff. The contract still needs approval from the county Board of Supervisors.
“We’ll be working with our six- year public health emergency preparedness, providing public health updates to the Board of Health and members of our community, … supporting the health department staff through their annual budgeting process,” VNA Administrator Stacey Killian told the Board of Health this week.
New health department Assistant Director Laura McCarthy-Kohn has been helping oversee the department since the departure of interim Executive Director Samantha Kloft on Aug. 12. Kloft previously was assistant director of the department before taking over for former Executive Director Patrice Lambert, who retired at the end of 2021.
The Board of Health has been seeking a permanent director since Lambert’s departure. That process recently was set back when the candidate to which the board extended a job offer turned it down. Unsatisfied with other applicants, the board began again, just days before Kloft’s resignation took effect.
The budget for the VNA’s additional contracted work is $38,100, with the understanding that it last a maximum of six months and that no public health emergency require additional staff hours before the contract is up.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said that to avoid any perceived or real conflict of interest with the VNA reporting and approving its own expenditures for existing contractual duties, his office will provide billing oversight.
Board of Health members felt comfortable with the VNA providing additional services because the agency already acts as the health department for nearby Clayton County.
“It’s a little bit different in Clayton County because their Board of Health is more advisory than governing,” Killian said. “But we definitely have the staff and capacity to do this.”
The Dubuque County Board of Health this week also discussed contracting with the City of Dubuque for public information services. The board is expected to consider that contract at a future meeting.
“The county doesn’t have a designated public information officer for the health department,” City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan told the board. “I think with everything Stacey is doing, it would be hard for her to assume the role of this as it is functioning now.”
